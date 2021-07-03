PORTLAND — The Frances Hollis Brain Foundation Fund at the Maine Community Foundation has awarded 33 grants totaling $170,000 to nonprofit organizations that serve disadvantaged, underserved, and/or vulnerable communities in Maine.

Grants include:

Community Dental, Portland, to provide oral healthcare to low-income patients through the Low Income Oral Health Access Program in Community Dental’s Biddeford center





Jobs for Maine’s Graduates, Augusta, to ensure the 1,400 JMG students receive personal and educational support

LearningWorks, Portland, for LearningWorks Afterschool, an afterschool STEM program for 2nd-5th graders attending Title I schools that boosts literacy and math skills and social-emotional wellbeing.

The Brain Foundation Fund awards grants to nonprofits that focus on individuals who live in Greater Portland, Lewiston/Auburn, Bath/Brunswick, Biddeford/Saco/Sanford, or to organizations with a statewide mission. Grants support early childhood care and education, extended day learning, community health clinics, oral health initiatives, hunger prevention and food security, homelessness alleviation and legal services connected to these areas.

The next deadline for applications is April 9, 2022. For more information, visit the foundation’s website or contact Program Officer John Ochira at jochira@mainecf.org or 207-412-0837.

David and Frances Brain established the Frances Hollis Brain Foundation in 1993 to address social issues and encourage the family’s future generations to contribute to the well-being of their communities in Maine, Georgia and Kentucky.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

2021 Francis Hollis Foundation Fund Grants:

Apex Youth Connection, to connect Biddeford-Saco area youth with mentors, peers, and their communities, mitigating the health impacts of COVID-19 through active and intentional relationship-building, service, and skill-building: $5,000

Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maine, Portland, to support the Academic Success programming in five clubhouses in Greater Portland and Auburn: $5,000

Caring Unlimited, Sanford, to provide free civil legal services and court advocacy to victims of domestic violence in York County: $5,000

Catholic Charities Maine, Portland, for general support to aid children and families with services like dental care, nutritious food, early childhood care, and help integrating into new communities: $5,000

Community Dental, Portland, to provide oral healthcare to low-income patients through the Low Income Oral Health Access Program in Community Dental’s Biddeford center: $5,000

Consumers for Affordable Health Care Foundation, Augusta, to link uninsured and new Mainers to health coverage and safety-net programs, collaborating with Maine Access Immigrant Network, Maine Primary Care Association, and other partners: $7,500

The Ecology School, Saco, to support a multi-year EcosySTEM™ program in several underserved Maine school systems, promoting critical thinking and strong community in grades K-2: $5,000

Environmental Health Strategy Center, Portland, to develop culturally appropriate materials and train community leaders among recent immigrants in Southern Maine to address health hazards in housing impacting their community: $5,000

Gateway Community Services Maine, Portland, to formalize systems and structure for the tutoring program to better support volunteer tutors and serve more students, especially those from immigrant and refugee communities: $5,000

Good Shepherd Food Bank, Auburn, to provide comprehensive hunger-relief programs throughout Maine that help people experiencing hunger access nutritious food and recover from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic: $5,000

Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, Portland, to advance justice and equity for immigrants and their families through direct legal services, community education, and systemic advocacy: $5,000

Intercultural Community Center, Westbrook, to support expanded STEM, English, arts and empowerment opportunities for immigrant and first-generation 3rd-8th-grade students in an existing afterschool and summer program: $5,000

Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, Portland, to purchase 55,000 diapers to be distributed to families experiencing diaper need throughout Southern Maine: $5,000

Jobs for Maine’s Graduates, Augusta, to ensure the 1,400 JMG students receive personal and educational support: $5,000

Kids First Center, Scarborough, for ICOPE: Intensive Co-parenting Education to guide parents involved in heightened/chronic conflict, a situation that is known to be detrimental to children’s development and well-being: $7,500

LA Youth and Family Enrichment Services, for the after-school program and summer programs to support students in need of academic support: $5,000

LearningWorks, Portland, for LearningWorks Afterschool, an afterschool STEM program for second- through fifth-graders attending Title I schools that boosts literacy and math skills and social-emotional wellbeing: $5,000

MaineHealth, Portland, to increase access to treatment for people with opioid use disorder who are experiencing homelessness: $5,000

Memorial Middle School, South Portland, to implement the Check and Connect Mentoring dropout prevention program, which links mentors with students who are struggling to engage in schooling: $5,000

My Place Teen Center, Westbrook, to support expansion into Saco/Biddeford, spring/summer 2021: $5,000

New Beginnings, to provide COVID-19-responsive educational support for 75 homeless youth in Lewiston to enroll/stay in school/graduate, increase stability, and significantly reduce their risk of adult homelessness: $5,000

New England Arab American Organization, Portland, to improve case management capacity and outreach through employment of a community health worker: $5,000

Oasis Free Clinics, Brunswick, to support a part-time mental health coordinator to recruit and coordinate volunteer counselors and provide care management for patients: $5,000

Portland Community Squash, for support to run Rally Portland and grow the program from 41 to 51 students during the 2021-2022 school year: $5,000

Portland Ovations, to fund the re-imagined School-Time Performance Series: Cultivating Curiosity using virtual and live performing arts to provide early literacy support to Maine’s youngest students: $5,000

Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center, Biddeford, to support funding critical costs, such as food, personal care items, tents, sleeping bags, and other items: $5,000

Seventy-Five State Street, Portland, to support replenishment of the Resident Care Fund activity scholarships and furniture dollars for low- to moderate-income residents at 75 State Street: $5,000

Somali Bantu Community Lewiston of Maine, to hire a female community advocate staff member: $5,000

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Lewiston, to expand community gardens in low-income neighborhoods, increase access and affordability of local foods, and expand access to culturally preferred foods: $5,000

The Telling Room, Portland, to help fund the afterschool and out-of-school programs within its 2021-2022 Anthology Project, the annual themed writing project engaging 2,000 students: $5,000

Wayside Food Programs, Portland, to develop a Local Food Fund ensuring community members have access to nutritious foods while supporting local businesses and farmers during this difficult time: $5,000

YMCA Auburn-Lewiston, to provide structured support for 35 children in grades 4-6 who have been identified by McMahon School as being in need of extended support: $5,000

Youth Full Maine, Biddeford, to continue its weekly curbside food distributions in several York County towns during the pandemic and to begin opening school-based food pantries: $5,000.