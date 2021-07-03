CAMDEN — Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, continues its SoundCheck series of one-set performances Friday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. with Gintaré, presenting her original compositions and songs and performing on the opera house’s Steinway piano.

The opera house is using a choose-your-own ticketing software that creates every-other-row distancing, as well as inserting a couple of seats either side of each party’s reservation, for comfortable spacing.

Gintaré is an international recording artist, stage performer and contemporary composer/pianist/ singer/programmer whose solo albums include “Earthless” and “Feathermark.” Born into the fourth generation of an academic family of musicians, her training in piano, composition and voice began at age 3.





Always performing under her first name, Gintaré evolved from a classically trained musician to a teen pop star in her native Lithuania to a 12-year successful career in England, during which she was signed by Sony and EMI Records. She worked with late Elton John producer Gus Dudgeon to create 2000’s “Earthless,” which appeared on international pop music charts and became a dance club hit in London.

Tickets are $10, and advance purchase is encouraged via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. Also encouraged is wearing a face covering while in the building. This show is sponsored by Lord Camden Inn. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

SoundCheck also is livestreamed on the COH Facebook page. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.