Jamie Beaudoin, the women’s basketball coach at the University of Maine at Farmington since 2000, has been named the school’s interim athletic director for the 2021-22 academic year.

The Orono High School and UMF graduate replaces Julie Davis, who retired from the post on June 25 after 21 years of service.

“Since I first stepped on campus as a student-athlete in 1993, I have considered UMF my home,” said Beaudoin, who also had served as UMF’s associate athletic director since 2020.





“I am excited about this new opportunity to lead the athletics department at UMF. With the combination of change, transition and a pandemic I understand we will face challenges throughout the summer. I look forward to supporting our student-athletes and having them return to their competitive settings and doing what they love.”

Beaudoin coached the UMF women’s basketball team to five conference championships and berths in the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship in 2006 and 2007. He was named North Atlantic Conference and State of Maine coach of the year in 2003 and 2007.

Beaudoin also coached men’s soccer at UMF from 2001 to 2007, with the Beavers capturing back-to-back conference titles in 2001 and 2002. Beaudoin was named NAC men’s soccer coach of the year in 2003 and 2006.

“UMF is fortunate to have Beaudoin, someone with great knowledge of UMF and success as an athletics administrator and coach, willing to step in as interim AD after Davis’ retirement,” UMF vice president for student affairs and enrollment management Christine Wilson said. “His experience will assure continuity in athletics at an important time at UMF, as we will be implementing our new strategic plan this year.”

A former standout athlete at Orono High School during the early 1990s, Beaudoin was a four-year starter in basketball at UMF and was a two-year captain for coach Dick Meader’s club, in addition to being a two-time recipient of the NAIA scholar-athlete award.

As a senior, he was presented the Maine Athletic Conference/Fleet Bank scholar-athlete and Maine College Basketball and Writers’ Association scholar-athlete awards.

Beaudoin also played men’s soccer at UMF, helping the Beavers to a three-year record of 43-8-2. He was named a National Soccer Association of America first-team All-American as a junior and senior as well as an NAIA scholar-athlete both years.

After graduating from UMF in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, Beaudoin taught seventh grade math for three years at Jay Middle School, where he also coached baseball. He also coached girls’ soccer and junior varsity basketball at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington and served as an assistant coach for the UMF men’s basketball program.

Beaudoin has a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Maine.