Medical marijuana growers and caregivers will have a greater say over any new rules generated by the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy under a new law that takes effect this week.

The measure will freeze Maine’s current medical marijuana rules, add legislative oversight to future rule changes and allow local caregivers and patients to have more of a say in the process.

The measure received strong grassroots and bipartisan support. Senate President Troy Jackson said the new law should help protect Maine’s Medical Marijuana Program.

“I don’t want to see big Pharma co-opt it and take it over, like they’ve done with our legal prescriptions,” Jackson said. “What I want to see is everyday Mainers continue to do the business of medical marijuana and continue to help the people of the state of Maine with this product because I believe in it and I believe it helps people.”

The measure will also create a process to review potential consultants hired by the Office of Marijuana Policy.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

Watch more: