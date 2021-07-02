Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The right thing for abuse survivors

I completely agree with these words from the BDN June 26-27 editorial about empowering child sex abuse survivors: “the difficulty of defending alleged perpetrators is no reason to deny abuse survivors the right to seek justice.”

I wonder how Catholics still in the pews — a dwindling number — feel about the news that the diocese of Portland opposed the new Maine law that ends the statute of limitation for reporting sex crimes. Since the 1970s, these statutes have protected Catholic priests and ministers of other faiths from accountability and denied justice to victims.

Maine legislators have done the right thing. Their concern for the welfare of children is reassuring. The same cannot be said of the Catholic diocese of Portland.

Peg Cruikshank

Corea

Pragmatic climate leadership

Bravo to Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins for leading the bipartisan passage of the Growing Climate Solutions Act (S. 1251) through the U.S. Senate with an overwhelming 92-8 vote. This legislation encourages natural carbon sequestration through land management practices, which will be a boon to Maine’s forestry and farming and help preserve our natural assets.

Having the distinction as the only state with both senators on the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus, Maine is uniquely positioned to steer effective, equitable and expedient climate policy. Most recently, Boyne Resorts which owns Sugarloaf and Sunday River ski areas has joined the thousands of business and community leaders and more than 3,500 economists supporting the Energy Innovation Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307), which would do more to stabilize the climate while benefiting low- and middle- income Americans.

We are very thankful for the pragmatic climate leadership of our lawmakers. Support their efforts to find common ground to address this existential threat — ask our senators and Rep. Jared Golden to support this policy, which is good for Mainers, good for business and good for the environment.

Peter Dugas

Volunteer

Citizens’ Climate Lobby

Portland

Living together as one

The teaching and training of race-based dogma is contrary to the philosophy of the civil rights movement, which sought an equal opportunity, regardless of race. Civil rights leader Robert Woodson launched 1776 Unites to counter the critical race theory narrative. He says, “As long as the perpetrators of race grievance that are represented by the 1619 Project are permitted to go unchallenged, this country will continue its social, spiritual, and moral decline.”

Backlash to critical race theory is growing and some states have banned the teaching of this ideology. At a Florida Board of Education meeting, Quisha King, who is Black, said, critical race theory “is not teaching the truth, unless you believe that whites are better than blacks … I don’t know about you, but telling my child or any child that they are in a permanent oppressed status in America because they are black is racist.”

The theory behind this narrative, which teaches divisiveness and victimhood, isn’t new. However, I think the elite class needs to use race to divide this country. In 1911, Black scholar Booker T. Washington articulated, “I am afraid that there is a certain class of race problem-solvers who don’t want the patient to get well because as long as the disease holds out, they have not only an easy means of making a living, but also an easy medium through which to make themselves prominent before the public.”

We should heed the advice from the brave souls who lived through racial turmoil and fought for the dignity and respect to live together as one.

Kevin Landry

Lewiston