Annually, University Credit Union awards scholarships to students from each University of Maine System institution and Maine Maritime Academy to support students’ pursuit of higher education.

“We continue to be inspired by Maine students’ perseverance as they pursue their education, especially overcoming the challenges they faced due to the pandemic,” said Renee Ouellette, president and CEO of UCU. “Congratulations to all of the recipients, and we wish the best of luck to all students for the coming year.”

For 2021, the following students received a $1,000 scholarship from University Credit Union:





· Logan Eckmann, of Dedham, will attend Maine Maritime Academy to study marine systems engineering.

· Morgan Lindenschmidt, of Brunswick, will attend the University of Southern Maine to study sociology.

· Chessintra MacArthur, of Presque Isle, will attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle to study psychology.

· William Maines, of Gray, will attend the University of Maine at Fort Kent to study forestry.

· Benjamin Marcotte, of Farmington, will attend the University of Maine at Farmington to study computer science.

· Zachary Tubbs, of Hermon, will attend the University of Maine to study accounting/business management.

· Briana West, of Steuben, will attend the University of Maine at Augusta to study mental health and human services.

For more information about the UCU scholarships, visit http://www.ucumaine.com/scholarship/.