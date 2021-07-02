BANGOR — As vaccinations increase across the state and cases of COVID-19 continue to drop, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is pleased to announce visitation hours are expanding. Beginning Monday, July 5, most patients may have two loved ones visit between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Visitors who are 18-plus and meet screening requirements, are permitted to visit, provided space allows for safe distancing in patient rooms, in the following instances:

Adult inpatients: Two visitors permitted at a time from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Emergency department and surgery/procedure: Patient is permitted one escort for the duration of their stay. The escort is permitted to leave the Medical Center one time each day and return.

Labor and delivery: Two visitors permitted 24/7 during the labor process. Once the baby delivers, one support person may stay 24/7 and a second person may visit 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Pediatric/NICU; end-of-life; patients who require additional support for communication, or behavioral health: Two visitors permitted at a time 24/7.

Trauma: While in the emergency department, two visitors permitted at a time 24/7.

Visitors must check in and out with screening staff and remain masked at all times while at the Medical Center, following the guidelines of the state and federal CDC, which require masking by all individuals in healthcare facilities, regardless of vaccination status. This masking requirement means visitors may not eat or drink while in patient rooms or other patient care areas.





Patients with outpatient appointments are still encouraged to come alone unless it is necessary for a support person to assist with communication, disruptive behavior, or mobility needs. For pediatric outpatient appointments, up to two parents/guardians/primary caregivers are permitted to accompany the patient to the appointment.

There are times when having additional loved ones present beyond standard visiting hours is crucial, and exceptions to these visiting changes will be reviewed by leaders on a case by case basis.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center monitors COVID-19 changes in the community, and will continue to adjust its policies to ensure the safety of patients, staff and visitors.