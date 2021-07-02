ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The Waldo County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $43,000 in grants to eight local nonprofits through the Community Building Grant Program.

MaineCF donors also made three grants totaling $9,500 from donor-advised funds.

The Waldo County Fund is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in the county. Proposals are submitted through MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders. The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2022. Application, guidelines and a complete list of recent grants can be found at http://www.mainecf.org.

The Waldo County Fund is built through donations from the community. If you would like more information about the fund, please contact Leslie Goode, MaineCF senior program officer, at 207-412-2002 or by email at lgoode@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.

2021 grants from the Waldo County Committee:

Belfast Area Child Care Services, Inc., to keep teachers connected with parents during and after the COVID-19 pandemic through improved use of technology regarding their children’s daily progress and development: $5,500

Belfast Flying Shoes, to produce, record, and broadcast outdoor concerts in Belfast to support and bring joy to older adults and essential workers: $5,000

County of Waldo, to fund anti-racism joint training for sheriff’s department leadership, deputies, corrections officers, and community members: $10,000

Leroy H. Smith School, Winterport, to expand its Mentoring Program to accommodate the increase in students’ emotional and social needs due to the pandemic: $700

Penobscot Marine Museum, Searsport, to continue and expand in-person programming that reengages the community and represents a low risk for COVID-19 transmission: $5,550

Restorative Justice Project of the Midcoast, to pilot a year-long, volunteer-run process to support individuals identifying and fulfilling their life goals post-incarceration: $10,000

Unity Barn Raisers, to increase Waldo County Bounty’s communications, promotional, educational, and fundraising capacity: $3,250

Waldo County Woodshed, to assist the community with heating: $3,000

2021 Grants from Donor-Advised Funds:

Belfast Flying Shoes, to produce, record, and broadcast outdoor concerts in Belfast to support and bring joy to older adults and essential workers: $2,000

Friends of Sears Island, Searsport, to strengthen the organization’s ability to respond to the challenges of virtual and self-guided educational programming during a pandemic: $5,500

Waterfall Arts, Belfast, to expand the Kids & Family Outreach Summer Program: $2,000.