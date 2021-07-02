PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH – The Southern Midcoast Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $98,612 in community-building grants to 13 nonprofits through the Community Building Grant Program. The committee awards grants from MaineCF’s Lincoln County Fund and Sagadahoc County Fund.

Grant recipients include:

MaineCF donors made an additional six grants totaling $41,610 from donor-advised funds.

The Lincoln and Sagadahoc county funds are permanent endowments that support projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in the counties. Proposals are submitted through MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders.

The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2022. The application, guidelines and a complete list of 2021 grants can be found at http://www.mainecf.org.

MaineCF’s county funds are built through donations from the community. If you would like more information about the funds, please contact Maggie Drummond-Bahl, MaineCF senior program officer, at 877-700-6800 or by email at mbahl@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.

2021 grants from the Southern Midcoast Committee:

Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library Association, to expand accessibility to and engagement with the library’s lending services and collaborative community programming through the Pop-up Library Project: $6,493

Coastal Kids Preschool, Damariscotta, for additional staffing, for non-punitive COVID-19 quarantine and sick leave protocols, and for increased vaccine access for inclusive preschool’s 38 essential staff members: $10,000

ElderCare Network of Lincoln County, Damariscotta, to continue the Successful Aging program during the pandemic by using paid staff for activities within the home, increasing rides in the van, and having monthly celebrations: $8,600

Hearty Roots, Bristol, to get low-income kids connected to nature with esteem-building outdoor adventure programming that supports their resilience and personal growth: $10,000

Housing Resources for Youth, Brunswick, to create a transition strategy for homeless and at-risk youth moving in with Host Home providers in the community: $4,890

Lincoln County Dental, Wiscasset, to optimize patient health and minimize the risk of viral spread through the sanitization of operatory spaces using UV light systems and air filtration: $10,000

Midcoast Community Alliance, Bath, to expand the Merrymeeting Support Collaborative for at-risk youth and youth experiencing homelessness: $10,000

Midcoast Conservancy, Edgecomb, for the Maine Conservation Corps staff supporting community access at Hidden Valley Nature Center and to increase the supply of outdoor equipment for the community: $5,000

Morris Farm Trust, Wiscasset, to increase food security in Lincoln County by offering free local produce year-round: $5,129

Oasis Health Network, Brunswick, to hire a part-time Mental Health Coordinator to recruit and coordinate volunteer counselors and provide care management for patients: $10,000

Twin Villages Foodbank Farm, Nobleboro, to improve the farm’s ability to grow, aggregate, and distribute food in Lincoln County: $5,000

Veggies to Table, Newcastle, to grow the capacity to feed and educate community members experiencing hunger: $8,500

Waldo Theatre, Inc., Waldoboro, for a live-streaming pilot program to bring performances from The Waldo’s stage to the community in real-time and support the work of performing artists: $5,000

2021 Grants from Donor-Advised Funds:

Bath Area Family YMCA, to increase capacity to deliver healthy meals and nutrition services to the community by developing a teen food program and upgrading the prep kitchen: $10,000

Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, Bath, for coordination of Merrymeeting Food Council efforts which increase equitable access to healthy food, empower community members, and create pathways for food system employment: $10,000

