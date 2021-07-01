Machias Savings Bank stepped up to make partial or full remote learning in the wake of COVID-19 easier. Thanks to their sponsorship, over 3,440 students and teachers at 20 schools in Aroostook, Penobscot and Washington County have free access to Banzai. Banzai is an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators, and personalizable Coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.

“We are always so amazed by the generosity of Machias Savings Bank!” says teacher Kelly Woodward at Rose M Gaffney School. “Thank you so much for sponsoring the Banzai materials for our fifth grade class. These skills are so important; and we believe that students should learn them early on. We appreciate your support!”

“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “But because Machias Savings Bank is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Machias Savings Bank realizes that and they’re doing something about it.”





Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget and more. At a time when many are facing unprecedented financial challenges, these lessons are invaluable. The Banzai resources are available at machias.teachbanzai.com.

Since 2018, Machias Savings Bank has worked with Banzai to build financial literacy in the Maine community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of bank resources. Beyond the Banzai library, Machias Savings Bank also offers virtual or in-classroom presentations from local experts on timely topics.

Banzai resources are used by over 75,000 teachers across the U.S. The courses align with Maine’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital financial literacy skills.

Teachers interested in using the Banzai program with their class can visit machias.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.

For more information about Banzai visit teachbanzai.com. For more information about Machias Savings Bank visit machiassavings.com.