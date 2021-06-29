Versant Power customers living in its Bangor Hydro District will see their electric bills increase slightly next month.

Starting July 1, Bangor Hydro District customers who consume an average of 500 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see their bills rise about 1.4 percent. For a customer whose bill currently comes in about $84.93, that means a $1.23 increase to $86.16, according to Judy Long, a spokesperson for Versant Power.

But for customers within the utility’s Maine Public District, they will see their bills fall 3 percent. For those consuming about 500 kilowatt hours a month, that means their monthly bills will drop $2.33 from $76.27 to $73.94, Long said Tuesday morning.

Those changes reflect adjustments in Versant’s transmission, stranded costs and conservation rates. Versant’s distribution rate remains unchanged, according to Long.

Conservation rates will fall for all customers, while the transmission rate increase for Bangor Hydro District customers will amount to 1 cent a month. That rate will fall for customers in the Maine Public District.

The Bangor Hydro District extends from Greater Bangor to Mount Desert Island to the far eastern reach of Washington County, while the Maine Public District covers northeastern Aroostook County.

That comes as Versant is seeking a 25 percent rate increase from the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

Distribution rates are the section of electricity bills that account for the costs of transmitting electricity to homes and businesses. The company’s current distribution rates took effect in July 2018.

Versant plans to request that its rate increase take effect in two stages. A 12.7 percent increase would take effect on Oct. 1 of this year and another 12.7 percent increase would take effect Oct. 1, 2022.

That means for the average customers who consume 500 kilowatt hours would see their monthly bills rise $8 by October 2022, which comes to a $96 yearly increase.