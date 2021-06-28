Central Maine Power has restored service to most customers who were affected by outages on Monday afternoon.

After outages left more than 10,000 Mainers without power, fewer than 2,000 Mainers are still experiencing outages.

Central Maine Power c ustomers across southern and central Maine were affected, with reports coming from Androscoggin, Cumberland, Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo and York counties.

There are around 800 customers in Cumberland county that are still without power. Meanwhile, around 500 customers in York County and around 260 customers in Kennebec County are still experiencing outages.

The outages came as areas around the state reported temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s. The National Weather Station in Gray, as well as the Caribou NWS, issued a heat advisory for southern, central and coastal Maine that will stay in effect until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening.