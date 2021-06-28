ORONO, Maine — University of Maine sophomore Grace Bradish of Wells will study engineering in Ireland with a George J. Mitchell Peace Scholarship.

The merit-based scholarship allows recipients to participate in semester-long student exchanges at the University College Cork, providings funds for 12–15 credits of study, housing and meal and airfare stipends. UMaine partnered with UCC to create the scholarship, and it honors the 1998 Northern Ireland peace accord brokered by U.S. Sen. George Mitchell between Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The award is granted annually to a UMaine student with high academic achievement, leadership skills, commitment to community service and the ability to promote the scholarship to the academic and wider community.





Bradish, an Honors College student studying civil engineering, says she plans to enroll in major-required courses and those that teach her more about Ireland, including possibly one about Gaelic. Learning new tactics and concepts “can only serve to better my understanding of engineering,” Bradish says.

“Studying abroad while studying engineering is interesting because much of engineering is working within the constraints of the environment,” she says. “For example, the U.S. generally has plenty of space for infrastructure while Ireland is generally compacted.”

Bradish’s application was supported by the Office of International Programs, the Office of Major Scholarships, professor of civil engineering Shaleen Jain, faculty members who wrote recommendation letters and by the selection committee.

“We are very pleased that Grace Bradish was selected as the recipient of this scholarship,” says Orlina Boteva, director of the Office of International Programs. “Grace is very mature and has a genuine eagerness to enhance her intercultural skills and global knowledge by studying abroad in Ireland. She will be a great representative of UMaine at the University College Cork.”

A full Q&A with Bradish can be found online at https://umaine.edu/news/blog/2021/06/16/grace-bradish-peace-scholarship-recipient-to-study-engineering-at-university-college-cork/.