ELLSWORTH — Heart of Ellsworth is pleased to announce that we have been selected to host a Main Street Fellow for the 2021-22 service year. We are one of six sites that were selected through a competitive proposal process with the Maine Development Foundation’s Maine Downtown Center.

The Ellsworth Fellow will collaborate with the Heart of Ellsworth staff and Design Committee to select a mural artist and fine tune the subject of a 3,000 square foot mural. They will perform and organize community outreach events to foster inclusiveness and create a collaborative environment for the community, participating students, and volunteers. This project aims to welcome newcomers to our community while encouraging lifelong residents of Ellsworth to see their city through new eyes.

The Main Street Fellows AmeriCorps program is designed to help develop systems and strategies for a more resilient future. A central focus will be on increasing social capital, fostering more welcoming and equitable communities, and sharing new mindsets and models needed for communities to thrive. The program is funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service via a subgrant managed by Volunteer Maine. Matching funds are provided by MDF and Heart of Ellsworth.





As Maine continues to contend with the impacts of COVID-19 in addition to its existing economic and community development challenges and opportunities, the Main Street Fellows AmeriCorps Program will provide integral support by strengthening Main Street communities with new skills, perspectives, and relationships.

“Our Inaugural Fellows made a big difference in their host communities, and we are excited to welcome in a new cohort” says Adam Burk, MDF program director for the Main Street Fellows Program. “This is hands-on community and economic development that results in impact and sustainable long-term benefits at the local level, building relationships within the community, the downtown businesses, the municipality, and the Main Street organization. In other words this is about being part of and supporting community – a place and sense of belonging that people love and care for.”

The Maine Downtown Center will administer the funds and serve as program director for the Main Street Fellows AmeriCorps Program. The Maine Downtown Center is a program of MDF that serves as a statewide resource for preservation-based downtown revitalization and is the state coordinator for the National Main Street’s Main Street program.

We are now recruiting for this position. For more information and to submit an application please visit https://serviceyear.org/mdf/main-street-fellow/Z8AGX2/. For more information contact Cara Romano, executive director, Heart of Ellsworth, cara@heartofellsworth.org.