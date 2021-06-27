This story will be updated.

Another 13 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Sunday.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,976, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,963 on Saturday.

Of those, 50,457 have been confirmed positive, while 18,519 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 386. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 423 on Saturday.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 858.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

The new case rate statewide Sunday was 0.1 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 515.36.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 23.7, down from 26.6 a day ago, down from 37.3 a week ago and down from 127.4 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

So far, 2,072 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Sunday was 15.48 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,402), Aroostook (1,900), Cumberland (17,243), Franklin (1,382), Hancock (1,376), Kennebec (6,605), Knox (1,145), Lincoln (1,079), Oxford (3,645), Penobscot (6,342), Piscataquis (587), Sagadahoc (1,474), Somerset (2,285), Waldo (1,049), Washington (941) and York (13,521) counties.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,622,105 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 603,891 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.