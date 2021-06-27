CAMDEN — Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, is welcoming larger audiences, using a choose-your-own ticketing software that inserts a couple of seats either side of each party’s reservation for comfortable spacing. Tickets are on sale now for three July shows and beyond.

The popular SoundCheck series of small/one-set/low-price shows continues Friday night, July 9 with Gintaré, a Midcoast resident and internationally known singer, pianist and recording artist. Friday, July 16 sees the return of former Midcoast resident Mehuman Ernst, a singer/songwriter and guitarist. And New England comedian Juston McKinney will present his popular “Parentally Challenged” multimedia show on Friday, July 23, offering PG-13 fun for all.

SoundCheck shows continue every Friday in August, and the Camden Opera House is pleased to wrap things up Labor Day weekend with the much-anticipated Evening with Tom Rush accompanied by Matt Nakoa. Originally scheduled for last year, the concert is set for Saturday, Sept. 4. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit camdenoperahouse.com or call 207-236-3154.