PORTLAND — Fenix Theatre Company is excited to announce our triumphant return to Deering Oaks Park this summer!

Pack your picnic dinner, blanket or chair, and join us at the Bandstand!

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, July 8-31 at 6:30 p.m.

“The Comedy of Errors”

Directed by Hannah Cordes

Starring Robbie Harrison, Kat Moraros, Michela Micalizio, Elliot Nye and Hollie Pryor

It’s free to attend and donations are accepted at the park.