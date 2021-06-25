A New York man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murdering a West Gardiner man at an apartment complex in Waterville last year.

Jashaun Lipscombe, 21, of New York City was ordered to be held without bail at the state’s request, the Waterville Morning Sentinel reported.

Lipscombe allegedly fatally shot Jospher Tracy, 33, because he was an hour late to drive him to Bangor International Airport on June 6, 2020, according to the newspaper.





When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting on College Avenue, Tracy was conscious but in serious condition. He was brought to Thayer Center for Health before being airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Two days later, he died at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

He was indicted on murder charges on May 21 in Kennebec County Superior Court. Lipscombe allegedly used a Lorcin .25-caliber semi-automatic firearm to shoot Tracy.

A trial date had not been set as of Thursday, according to the Sentinel.