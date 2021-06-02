A New York City man allegedly fatally wounded a man in Waterville last year because he was an hour late to drive him to Bangor.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jashaun Lipscombe of New York City, was arrested in Queens in March after he was seen entering a building there, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

Lipscombe was indicted on murder charges last month by a grand jury in Kennebec County for the killing of Joseph Tracy, 33, of West Gardiner, the Sentinel reported.

Lipscombe allegedly shot Tracy with a .25-caliber handgun because Tracy was an hour late to give Lipscombe a ride to Bangor International Airport on June 6, 2020, according to the newspaper.

When Waterville police officers arrived at the scene of the shooting on College Avenue, Tracy was still conscious but fading. He was taken to Thayer Center for Health before being airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Two days later, Tracy died at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

Marc Malon, a spokesperson for the state attorney general’s office, told the newspaper last week that Lipscombe, who is being held in New York, will be arraigned, but that has not yet been scheduled. Lipscombe is expected to be brought to Maine later this month to face charges here.