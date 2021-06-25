DURHAM, New Hampshire — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2021 semester.

Alexa Hirsch of Bangor, for earning high honors

Garrett Henderson of Bangor, for earning honors





Sophia Dionne of Bangor, for earning high honors

Nadija Mamula of Carmel, for earning high honors

Emily Dysart of Newburgh, for earning high honors

Sarah Fortier of Hampden, for earning honors

Cara Whitmore of Hampden, for earning high honors

Daniel Fachiol of Hampden, for earning highest honors

Ross Webb of Hampden, for earning honors

Marissa Gilpin of Hampden, for earning honors.