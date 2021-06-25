DURHAM, New Hampshire — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2021 semester.
Alexa Hirsch of Bangor, for earning high honors
Garrett Henderson of Bangor, for earning honors
Sophia Dionne of Bangor, for earning high honors
Nadija Mamula of Carmel, for earning high honors
Emily Dysart of Newburgh, for earning high honors
Sarah Fortier of Hampden, for earning honors
Cara Whitmore of Hampden, for earning high honors
Daniel Fachiol of Hampden, for earning highest honors
Ross Webb of Hampden, for earning honors
Marissa Gilpin of Hampden, for earning honors.