If you have ever spent time on a stream, pond, lake or ocean with a fishing rod in hand, you have a story.

C’mon, I know you have at least one.

Maybe it was the smallmouth you coaxed out from under a submerged blowdown or the silvery landlocked salmon that snapped the streamer fly off the leader — as soon as the net was under it.





Perhaps you found the perfect eddy on your favorite stream and enticed a gorgeous brook trout to take an Adams dry fly. Or, just maybe, you hand-lined a 5-pound togue off the bottom of a deep lake and snuck it through a hole in the ice.

So, what’s the biggest, most unique or most significant fish you’ve ever caught? Better yet, show us your photos and videos!



We’re introducing a new feature in which you’ll have the chance to show off your fabulous fish.

I realize that “fabulous” is in the eye of the beholder, but when it comes to the catch of a lifetime, nothing brings out more enthusiasm or better stories than a successful angler who reeled in a prize fish.

The aim is to have some fun by seeing the one that didn’t get away (at least not until you snapped a cellphone photo).

I’m not asking you to “burn” your favorite fishing spot, but we would like for you to include your name and hometown, the species of fish, the length and weight (if you know those details) and where you caught it. If you absolutely can’t reveal the lake, stream, pond or ocean it came from, we’ll settle for the town or the county.

Just to get you in the proper mood to play along, I’ll explain my ties to the incredible fish pictured in the attached photo.

Dr. William C. Kendall, a paternal great-grandfather of BDN Outdoors Editor Pete Warner, is pictured with the landlocked salmon he caught in 1907 at Sebago Lake in Cumberland County. Send your biggest and best photos of your own fabulous fish to outdoors@bangordailynews.com. Credit: Courtesy of Kent Raymond.

The man shown is my paternal great-grandfather, Dr. William C. Kendall. He is pictured hefting this incredible landlocked salmon (scientific name: salmo salar Sebago), which he caught on Aug. 1, 1907, fishing at Sebago Lake (home of the landlocked salmon) in Cumberland County.

The length is not recorded on the original photo, but the salmon weighed 16 pounds. It was reportedly landed on the same day Edward Blakeley caught his behemoth 22-pound, 8-ounce salmon, also at Sebago.

Blakeley’s fish remains, as far as I can ascertain, the state record for the species.

Now it’s your turn. Let the bragging begin.

If you have a Fabulous Fish photo to share, send it to outdoors@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com.