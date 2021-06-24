If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

The former Dover-Foxcroft police chief was indicted Thursday by the Piscataquis County grand jury on charges related to his alleged assault on a former partner last year.

Ryan Reardon, 47, of Dover-Foxcroft was indicted on one count each of aggravated assault, a Class B crime, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C crime and domestic violence assault, a Class D crime.





An arraignment date has not been set.

Reardon remains free on $5,000 cash bail set in September following his arrest. He resigned as police chief in early October after 3 1/2 years as chief.

Reardon is accused of trying to strangle a woman he was having an affair with during an argument on Aug. 23. He twisted her arm above her head as she was lying on the ground, attempting to fight back, according to a police affidavit.

The victim went to a local hospital, where her injuries were photographed, the document said.

As the two fought, Reardon grabbed her by the throat, and placed a hand over her mouth so she couldn’t scream, the court document said.

Reardon’s attorney, Walter McKee of Augusta, said at his client’s initial court appearance in September that Reardon denied the allegations. McKee also said that the victim willingly showed up at Reardon’s house in August while intoxicated with the intention of confronting him when the fight allegedly happened.

McKee said that the victim willingly returned to Reardon’s house the next month.

The victim allegedly admitted to police that she did return to his home a second time but it was out of concern for Reardon, who was going through a divorce.

Piscataquis County District Attorney Marianne Lynch recused herself and her office from prosecuting Reardon. Andrew Robinson, district attorney for Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties is handling the case.

Robinson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the indictment on Thursday.

McKee said Thursday that he and his client “are laser focused right now on getting this case to trial and getting Ryan his day in court without further delays.”

If convicted, Reardon faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the Class B assault. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the criminal threatening charge and up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000 on the domestic violence assault charge if convicted.