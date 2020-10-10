The chief of the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department has resigned after being arrested last month for allegedly attempting to strangle a woman with whom he was having an affair.

Ryan Reardon submitted a one-sentence resignation letter on Friday to town officials. The letter did not specify his reasons for quitting.





In September, Reardon was charged with aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. He’s accused of trying to strangle a woman he was having an affair with during an argument on Aug. 23. He twisted her arm above her head as she was lying on the ground, attempting to fight back, according to a police affidavit.

As the two fought, Reardon grabbed her by the throat, and placed a hand over her mouth so she couldn’t scream, Piscataquis County Sheriff Bob Young said in the warrant.

The town placed Reardon on paid administrative leave when he was arrested. He was released from jail on $5,000 cash bail.