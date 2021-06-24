A man was arrested in Fairfield on Tuesday after he was caught driving more than 100 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Fairfield police arrested Robert Corson, who told the police that the passenger in his vehicle had to use the bathroom, the Morning Sentinel reported.

A radar had recorded Corson going 110 mph in a zone that was posted for 45 mph. Police said that the vehicle was travelling so fast that it appeared to leave the ground after hitting a speed bump, according to the newspaper.





Lewiston police stopped Corson’s vehicle after he pulled into a Circle K gas station, Chief Thomas Gould told the Morning Sentinel.

The passenger in Corson’s car then exited the vehicle, told the police that she had to use the bathroom and entered the gas station.

Corson was arrested on charges of criminal speeding, operating after suspension, violating conditions of release and operating under the influence, the newspaper reported. His court date is set for Nov. 10.

Corson’s vehicle was towed from the scene.