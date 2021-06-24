WORCESTER, Massachusetts — The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects. The following undergraduates from the area were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list:

Corinne Saucier of Milford, Class of 2022 majoring in biomedical engineering;

Ryley Wheelock of Eddington, Class of 2022 majoring in robotics engineering; and

Reya Singh of Bangor, Class of 2023 majoring in chemical engineering.