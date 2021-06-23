A longtime coach and athletic trainer and a former standout skier and hurdler will compose the Presque Isle High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Sue Lougee and Mike Chasse are set for induction on Feb. 14, 2022, as are Class of 2021 hall of famers Kayla Legassie Buck, Nelson Guerrette and Kylan Smith.

The 2021 induction ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.





Lougee was a longtime teacher and coach in the Presque Isle school district but perhaps was best known for her work in athletic training for student-athletes on all Wildcat teams as well as being a mentor for young women who played sports in the Star City.

She received the Exemplary Lifetime Commitment in Girls & Women’s Athletics award from the Maine Women’s Fund of Portland and the Maine Youth Wellness Award at the National Girls and Women’s Sports Day in Augusta in 1998, and in 2011 was presented the Unsung Hero Award toward Maine’s female athletes from the Maine Principals’ Association.

Lougee also was honored by the Maine Legislature for her work in athletic injury care for Aroostook County high school students, and has received the Presque Isle Rotary Award for service to the youth of Presque Isle.

She also has been inducted into the Maine Sports Legends Hall of Honors in Augusta and into the University of Maine at Presque Isle Hall of Fame.

Chasse will enter the PIHS Hall of Fame as one of the school’s most successful Alpine skiers.

As a junior, the four-year varsity athlete won the giant slalom and placed second in the slalom at the 1999 Aroostook League championships, and went on to place seventh in the slalom at the Class A state meet.

A year later, he placed second in the slalom and eighth in the giant slalom at the Class B state championships, and subsequently was chosen to represent Maine at the Eastern High School Alpine Championships in Vermont.

Chasse starred in both hurdle events for the Wildcats’ outdoor track and field team as a three-time Aroostook County champion in the 110-meter high hurdles and adding the 300-meter crown as a senior.

He also won the Eastern Maine Class B championship in the 110 hurdles as a senior in 2000, and set a school and Aroostook County record for the 110 high hurdles of 15.1 seconds.

Chasse also was a three-year letterwinner for the school’s soccer team.

Chasse was named the 2000 Irving Oil Presque Isle High School male athlete of the year and received the U.S. Army Reserve National Scholar-Athlete Award.

He graduated from the University of Maine in 2004, and went on to work as a ski lift engineer for Doppelmayr CTEC.

Chasse was injured during a 2007 skiing accident that nearly ended his life and paralyzed the majority of his body.

He now lives back in Presque Isle and works for the family owned business, Bike, Board and Ski, and serves on the Presque Isle City Council.

Chasse has been selected for induction this year into the Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, with an October ceremony scheduled at Sugarloaf Mountain.