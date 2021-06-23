

The Fort Fairfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame has announced its seventh class to be inducted on Thursday, July 15th, at Fort Fairfield High School.

Tickets are now available for the banquet and induction ceremony that begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour, followed by a meal at 6 p.m. with the induction of this year’s class of eight athletes. Only 125 tickets will be available at $35 each.

The 2021 FFHS Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are Dr. Courtney Churchill, Kerby Doughty, John Greenier, Brian Hollander, Shawn Ireland, Travis Noyes, Cathy Orser and Karla Sullivan.





A special presentation will be made to the “Team of the Year”, a team from the past selected for the honor. This year’s team will be the state champion ski teams of the ‘70s and ‘80s. All team members will be invited and honored prior to the induction of this year’s new members.

Fort Fairfield student athletes will again be servers for the meal that adds a great touch of class to the event. If you would like to share in this historic moment in school history and help honor the eight inductees, you can purchase tickets by contacting Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or emailing him at lgardner@msad20.org.

Honored guests will include previous inductees, along with this year’s five student-athlete recipients of the Athletic Boosters Clubs Scholarships. A video slideshow and introduction will highlight the evening, along with the presentation of Hall of Fame jackets and plaques to each inductee.

Churchill was a point guard and captain of the girls’ 2010 state Class D championship team. She won the Mahaney Award given to the top athlete in her class and was chosen to the All-Eastern Maine Class D soccer team. She was chosen to the Class D basketball all-tourney team and was an all-Aroostook selection in softball, soccer and basketball. She won the Robert Nelson Award as the top soccer player.

Doughty, a 1975 graduate, was a three sport athlete winning the Nelson and Boulier awards for outstanding soccer and baseball player. Doughty was also selected for his outstanding contributions and service to FFHS athletics and community work. He was the JV girls basketball coach and kept the clock and scorebook for basketball and soccer games for several years. He has been involved in the Athletic Booster Club, and has cooked at numerous events.

Greenier, a 1984 graduate, earned eight varsity letters. Greener helped lead the 1984 boys basketball team to the school’s first-ever Eastern Maine Championship. He was voted to the all-tourney team, recording 32 points, 33 rebounds and 13 assists and 12 steals and he was also selected All-State honorable mention. Greenier won the Nelson Award in soccer and was team captain for the baseball team batting over .300 and was stellar behind the plate with a great arm.

Hollander, a 1958 graduate, was a standout in basketball and baseball having played both sports all four years. He was named All-Aroostook in 1958 scoring over 22 points per game, and he hit over .567 in 1957. He led his team in hitting as well as being their top pitcher. Hollander went on to Brandeis University where he shattered the single game scoring record scoring 50 points against Merrimack. He was team captain in 1961-62 and was named All-American from small colleges. To this day, Hollander still ranks fifth in career rebounding and 14th in career scoring for Brandeis University.

Ireland, an ‘81 graduate, earned nine varsity letters in baseball, basketball and soccer and also served as team captain in all three sports. He was the recipient of the Nelson Award in soccer, the Boulier Award in baseball and also received the Mahaney Award for outstanding senior athlete. He helped lead his soccer team to four playoff appearances including a 1977 Easterm Maine runner-up. His baseball and basketball teams made the playoffs in 1979-80.

Noyes, a 2011 graduate, lettered in basketball and soccer. He is a 1,000- point scorer and the all-time leading scorer for boys basketball with 1,096 points. He helped lead his 2010 basketball team to the Eastern Maine Class D runner-up. He was selected to the McDonald’s Senior All Star team as well as All Aroostook teams his junior and senior years. On the soccer field, Noyes became the all-time leading goal scorer and was All-Aroostook his junior and senior years. Noyes was team captain for both basketball and soccer.

Orser, a 1975 graduate, was a multi-sport standout earning 10 varsity letters in basketball, softball and field hockey. She played basketball and softball all four years and when field hockey was introduced her junior year, she competed in that, earning her the team MVP Award. She was awarded the coveted Basil Mahaney Award as outstanding senior athlete and won many team awards for her outstanding play.

Tomlinson, a 1977 graduate, led her ski teams to the state championships in 1976 and 1977. She was a multi-sport athlete who participated in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, field hockey and softball. Tomlinson won the gold medal for the giant slalom in 1975, was the 1976 State Skimeister and won a gold medal in the 1977 State Ski competition.