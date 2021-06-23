The largest union at Bath Iron Works is mourning the death of a member from COVID-19 complications.

Rick Poulin was a 31-year veteran of the Bath shipyard’s electric shop and an officer of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local S6, the union said Monday.

“If you met Q-tip, you knew just how solid of a man he was. Caring, joyful, strong, and the kind of person you could always count on to make things fun. We will miss him every day and never forget how he touched our lives and made working with him unforgettable,” the union said, referring to Poulin by his nickname.

The Local S6 represents about 4,000 workers at the shipyard.

“The loss of our fellow shipbuilder is a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family and all the coworkers who grieve his passing,” the shipyard said in a statement.

Bath Iron Works, which remained in operation throughout the pandemic after the Navy declared it “critical infrastructure,” has seen 717 coronavirus infections among its 6,800-person workforce.