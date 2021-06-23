Since 2003, the National Association of Women in Construction of Eastern Maine has been helping local students get into construction related post-secondary programs by holding an annual golf tournament to raise scholarship funds.

There is no secret that the construction industry is booming, even amid a global pandemic. Construction was deemed an essential business by Gov. Mills on March 24th, 2020 (1). According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statics there were only four months when construction employment was trending lower than expected if it were a non-COVID year (2).

NAWIC Eastern Maine may be a women led organization but this scholarship is available to all interested in pursuing secondary education in a construction related field.



Many teams that participate in the tournament are from construction companies, but all are welcome to sign up and play. Hole sponsorships and donations are also options for participating without needing to get on the green.

The tournament will be played on July 28 at Palmyra Golf Course beginning at 8 a.m.. Following the tournament there will be prizes and a BBQ lunch, all included in the registration fee.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/dSLRpSz5gXWvXnNL7 or call Elizabeth Simonds 207-890-4493 for more information.

