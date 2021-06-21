The Caribou National Weather Station has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Aroostook County that will be in effect until 6:30 p.m. on Monday evening.

Severe thunderstorms could impact Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Mapleton, Washburn, Ashland, Easton, Woodland, Chapman, Castle Hill and Wade.

The storm conditions could produce gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, as well as quarter-sized hail, according to the Caribou NWS.

Trees and powerlines could be affected.

The tornado warning that was issued by the Caribou NWS and the Gray NWS for Somerset, Piscataquis and Aroostook County expired at 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is a journalism and anthropology student at the University of Maine, and will graduate in May. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine...