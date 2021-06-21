The Caribou National Weather Station has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Aroostook County that will be in effect until 6:30 p.m. on Monday evening.

Severe thunderstorms could impact Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Mapleton, Washburn, Ashland, Easton, Woodland, Chapman, Castle Hill and Wade.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Presque Isle ME, Caribou ME, Fort Fairfield ME until 6:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/IX53ea4YHP — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) June 21, 2021

The storm conditions could produce gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, as well as quarter-sized hail, according to the Caribou NWS.

Trees and powerlines could be affected.

The tornado warning that was issued by the Caribou NWS and the Gray NWS for Somerset, Piscataquis and Aroostook County expired at 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening.