AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s statewide ban on single-use plastic bags will begin on July 1.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection said it is working with retail stores and restaurants to make sure they are ready. The Maine Legislature passed the ban in 2019 and it was initially scheduled to go into effect in April 2020.

The state delayed enforcement of the ban due to aspects of the coronavirus pandemic. The first delay was because of concerns about the transmission of the virus, and a second delay was because of concerns stemming from disruption in packing supplies due to the pandemic, the DEP said.

When the ban takes effect, stores and restaurants will not be allowed to provide the single-use plastic bags, the DEP said. Grocery stores, box stores and other large retailers must collect a 5 cent fee for each such bag, the agency said.