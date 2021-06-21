The University of Maine’s Hudson Museum, the Zillman Museum of Art, the Page Farm and Home Museum and the Versant Power Astronomy Center have reopened to the public with updated health and safety guidelines in place; face coverings are required inside all university buildings and museums regardless of vaccination status.

The public can visit the Hudson Museum inside the Collins Center for the Arts Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Find information about the museum’s collections, digital resources and current exhibits online.

The Zillman Museum of Art at 40 Harlow Street in downtown Bangor is now open to the public Tuesday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free thanks to a grant from Birchbrook. Visit the Zillman Museum of Art website for details about current exhibitions.





The Page Farm and Home Museum has reopened to the public with new hours, Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. UMaine faculty, staff and students and Friends of Page Museum members also can visit by appointment outside normal operating hours by calling 207-581-4100 or requesting an appointment on the museum’s website. More information and a resource library are available online.

The Versant Power Astronomy Center also has reopened at full capacity with a varied slate of summer activities. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the astronomy center box office, online, or by calling 207-581-1341 during regular business hours. Advanced purchases are recommended. View the summer schedule and learn more online.