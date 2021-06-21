Village gears up for a sensational sidewalk event

WISCASSET – The first Wiscasset Art Walk of the 2021 season is set for Thursday, June 24 from 5-8 p.m. Galleries, shops and eating places will be open throughout Wiscasset Village with plentiful free parking.

Special features during the WAW evening include hands-on art projects for community participation. Under the direction of artist Celia Ludwig, visitors will be encouraged to contribute their talents to the making of a free-standing mural which will go on display in the Hasenfus Gallery at 64 Main Street. Meanwhile, Wiscasset Rocks! offers the family-friendly activity of painting authentic Wiscasset rocks to take home as a souvenir or leave behind in a unique rock garden.





On the sidewalks, the Garden Club of Wiscasset will sell freshly cut bouquets to raise funds for their many community projects. Local artisan vendors, The Cultivated Thread and Cottage Lavender Co., will offer exceptional hand-crafted items for self or gifts. Community groups like Lincoln County Historical Association and Maine Art Gallery will be on hand to chat with visitors about their programs and recruit new volunteers.

For the hungry, Wiscasset’s classic Red’s Eats and Sprague’s will be open at the waterfront. On Middle Street blues guitarist Rick Turcotte plays at the pop-up bistro for visitors who pick up picnics-to-go from local eateries Sarah’s Café, Treats and Mammy’s Bakery. To arrange for a pre-ordered picnic-to-go, visit the eatery web sites.

In the artist-owned galleries, exceptional musicians will enhance the viewing experience: David Lawlor on jazz guitar in Wiscasset Bay Gallery, Suki Flanagan plays harp in Sylvan Gallery. Heather MacLeod, a newcomer to WAW, entertains on penny whistle near Hasenfus Gallery where graphic designer turned artist, Seth Bond Perry, will be drawing and painting and talking with visitors.

Participating businesses will have sparkling streamers at their doorways and, inside, the evening’s walking maps for strollers. Wiscasset Art Walk 2021 will observe any state mandated COVID-19 precautions in effect as well as safety precautions requested by individual shops and galleries. So please bring a mask.

Wiscasset Art Walk 2021 is made possible by Lead Sponsors Donna and Frank Barnako and First National Bank. Major Sponsors are Ames True Value, Big Barn Coffee, Carriage House Gardens, Cod Cove Inn, Fogg Art Restoration, J. Edward Knight Insurance, Newcastle Realty, Peter H. Eaton Antiques, Red’s Eats, Rock Paper Scissors, Sarah’s Café, and Tim Dunham Realty. For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk, www.wiscassetartwalk.org or send a message to wiscassetartwalk@verizon.net. Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.