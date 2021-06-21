BANGOR — Townsquare Media and Penobscot County, a branch of the County Federal Credit Union, are continuing the food truck craze that’s sweeping the nation with the third annual Beats & Eats Food Truck Festival, Saturday, June 26 on the Bangor Waterfront. To maximize fun & social distancing, there will be two sessions: a lunch session from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a dinner session from 4-8 p.m.

Beats & Eats is Townsquare Media Bangor’s first live event since the pandemic and the start our “return to normal”. Local & visiting food trucks will be selling a large selection of street food. Attendees will enjoy yummy food, ice cold beer and wine, lawn games and live music. Central Maine native and Nashville recording artist, Dom Colizzi, will entertain during the lunch session with low key, Saturday afternoon vibes, while rockers, The Altar Boys will kick things up a notch during the dinner session.

Tickets are $10 — available on-line at q1065.fm or at Damon’s Beverage in Penobscot Plaza, Downtown Bangor. Here are some of the trucks who will be selling food at Beats & Eats this year…

Swamp Yankee BBQ

Melt Food Truck

Pinky D’s Poutine Factory

Pompeii Pizza

Crepe Elizabeth

Wanderlust Coffee

2 Feet Brewing

Spencer’s Ice Cream

BBQ Betty’s Food Truck

Twisted Pretzel

A link for more information: https://q1065.fm/events-bangor/beats-eats-bangor-june-2021/26-june-2021-bangor-waterfront/.