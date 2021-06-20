CONCORD, N.H. — Maine and New Hampshire’s U.S. senators are part of a group that’s asking the Biden administration to increase opportunities for the biomass industry.

The group, led by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, a Democrat, and Susan Collins of Maine, a Republican, urged the administration to address languishing applications under the Renewable Fuel Standard program, including moving forward with allowing renewable energy made from biomass to qualify if it is used to power electric vehicles.

That change must be approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, which faces a backlog in applications from fuel producers.





“This would level the playing field among fuel sources, and enable biomass power plants to generate and sell credits under the RFS program to refiners that must meet national renewable fuel targets,” Shaheen’s office said.

The letter also is signed by Sens. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire; Angus King, an independent from Maine; Tammy Baldwin, a Republican from Wisconsin; and Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona.