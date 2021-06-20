This story will be updated.

Another 32 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Sunday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 594. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 640 on Saturday.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 854.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,826, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,794 on Saturday.

Of those, 50,330 have been confirmed positive, while 18,496 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Sunday was 0.24 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 514.24.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 37.3, down from 39.7 a day ago, down from 51.6 a week ago and down from 214.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 2,061 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additional information on those hospitalizations was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Sunday was 15.40 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,381), Aroostook (1,895), Cumberland (17,225), Franklin (1,377), Hancock (1,373), Kennebec (6,593), Knox (1,145), Lincoln (1,078), Oxford (3,636), Penobscot (6,320), Piscataquis (583), Sagadahoc (1,473), Somerset (2,278), Waldo (1,049), Washington (938) and York (13,480) counties. Information about where an additional two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,538,499 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 601,741 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.