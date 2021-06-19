PORTLAND – Broadreach Public Relations announced that Portland resident Lisa Hallee has joined the firm’s senior management team as vice president, director of marketing & digital services. Hallee, an accomplished marketing director and digital strategist with decades of experience, will lead Broadreach’s expanded marketing, creative and digital service offerings, providing clients the flexibility, convenience and efficiency of a single partner for their strategic communication and marketing needs.

“Lisa’s natural curiosity, passion for learning, pragmatic style and professional skill set perfectly complement the strategic communication services that continue to set Broadreach apart,” said Linda Varrell, founder, president and CEO of Broadreach Public Relations. “Expanding our digital capabilities is a natural evolution for Broadreach and our industry, as public relations, marketing and digital converge and demand unified communication through every medium and channel. Lisa is also a strong leader who shares our company’s passion for the people and places that make Maine such a special place to live, work and play.”

Hallee joins Broadreach following a long career in financial services, where she shaped the marketing, public relations, social responsibility, and digital transformation efforts for a number of Maine-based financial institutions. Previously, Hallee also served as the executive director of communications at an institution of higher education and led B2B marketing for an international manufacturer based in Maine. And, for nearly a decade, Hallee owned and operated a design and marketing firm based in Portland’s Old Port, serving clients in industries such as accounting, architecture, and construction.





Hallee lives in Portland with her husband, daughter and rescue dog. Outside of the office, she enjoys outdoor adventures like cycling, hiking, kayaking and cross-country skiing, reading, and catching up with friends around the campfire. She currently serves on the Maine Public Relations Council Board of Directors and volunteers with several conservation organizations including a southern Maine urban land trust and a local high school.



Broadreach Public Relations is a woman-owned strategic communications firm based in Portland, Maine. Since 2007, governments, nonprofits, brands and events across the Northeast have trusted Broadreach to build their credibility, raise their profile and expand their reach. Our talented team of communication strategists bring perspective, business acumen and proven capabilities across a diversity of disciplines, including public relations; crisis communication and management; public affairs; media relations; thought leadership; event development, promotion and management; and digital marketing and social media services. Expand your reach at http://www.broadreachpr.com.