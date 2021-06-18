Maine native Harry Homans is pictured swimming for the University of Southern California. His competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials ended on Friday.

Maine native Harry Homans concluded his swimming at the United States Olympic Trials on Friday in the prelims of the 100-meter butterfly.

He turned in a time of 54.69 seconds, which was slower than his qualifying time of 53.82.

Caleb Dressel set a U.S. open record with his Friday prelim swim at 50.17, breaking the previous mark of 50.22 held by Michael Phelps.

The 21-year-old Homans, who was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team at the University of Georgia before transferring to the University of Southern California, also competed in the prelims of the 200 backstroke. He clocked a 2:02.19 in Thursday’s prelims.

Homans, a high school All-American at Barrington High in Rhode Island, swam the first of his three Trials events Tuesday in the 200 fly prelims (1:59.4).

While living in Maine, he previously competed for the Pen Bay YMCA, Southern Maine Aquatics and Cape Elizabeth High School prior to moving out of state.