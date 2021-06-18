Maine native Harry Homans concluded his swimming at the United States Olympic Trials on Friday in the prelims of the 100-meter butterfly.

He turned in a time of 54.69 seconds, which was slower than his qualifying time of 53.82.

Caleb Dressel set a U.S. open record with his Friday prelim swim at 50.17, breaking the previous mark of 50.22 held by Michael Phelps.





The 21-year-old Homans, who was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team at the University of Georgia before transferring to the University of Southern California, also competed in the prelims of the 200 backstroke. He clocked a 2:02.19 in Thursday’s prelims.

Homans, a high school All-American at Barrington High in Rhode Island, swam the first of his three Trials events Tuesday in the 200 fly prelims (1:59.4).

While living in Maine, he previously competed for the Pen Bay YMCA, Southern Maine Aquatics and Cape Elizabeth High School prior to moving out of state.