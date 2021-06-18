LIMINGTON, Maine — A Maine judge on Friday ordered a mental health evaluation for a man charged in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found by firefighters responding to a fire.

Matthew Cote, 21, of Limington, made his first appearance in York County Superior Court on Friday. He faces two counts of murder stemming from the deaths. The judge identified the victims as Cheryl Cote and Daniel Perkins.

Cote has been held without bail since his Thursday arrest, the Portland Press Herald reported. He was not required to enter a plea during the hearing and barely spoke during it. Cote did say he understood the charges against him.





Cote’s attorney, Thomas Connolly, requested the mental health evaluation.

Investigators have said they don’t believe the fire caused the deaths. Autopsies were scheduled for Friday. Police have said they believe Matthew Cote lived at the house, but would not say how he is connected to the victims.