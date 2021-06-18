Maine’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic ended Friday after administering more than 10,000 shots in communities across the state.

The mobile clinic, which hit the road in April, brought vaccines to 12 communities in Maine before reaching its final destination in Old Orchard Beach.

Gov. Janet Mills called the effort “groundbreaking,” thanking the Federal Emergency Management Agency for partnering with the state to provide the vaccines. When it launched, Maine was the second state in New England to have a mobile vaccination clinic.





In its three months traversing the state, the mobile clinic helped deliver vaccines to people in rural areas that may have struggled to find a vaccination site otherwise, according to a joint statement from Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, and Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Bringing vaccines to rural and underserved areas through the MVU has helped Maine to become a leader in the COVID-19 vaccination effort,” the health officials said.

Areas visited by the clinic include Oxford, Windham, Biddeford, Fryeburg, Turner, Waterville, Old Town, Milbridge, Calais, Madawaska, Portland and Old Orchard Beach. For efficiency, the clinic primarily administered the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

