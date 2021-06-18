This story will be updated.

Another 36 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Friday.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 854.





Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,753, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,717 on Thursday.

Of those, 50,280 have been confirmed positive, while 18,473 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,061 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,376), Aroostook (1,890), Cumberland (17,213), Franklin (1,377), Hancock (1,371), Kennebec (6,588), Knox (1,145), Lincoln (1,078), Oxford (3,634), Penobscot (6,311), Piscataquis (579), Sagadahoc (1,473), Somerset (2,273), Waldo (1,049), Washington (933) and York (13,463) counties.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,508,906 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 600,934 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.