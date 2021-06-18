Project Canopy, Maine’s urban and community forest program, is offering native tree seedlings free to Maine landowners on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited quantities of six different species are available to order online: sugar maple, white, red, and Norway spruce, balsam fir and Maine’s state tree – the eastern white pine. These trees all grow well throughout the state, will mature as very tall trees (60-100 feet), and can provide numerous benefits such as wildlife habitat, windbreaks, erosion control and even energy savings when planted near your home.

Every year in May during Maine’s Arbor Week, Project Canopy distributes more than 3000 spruce and cedar seedlings, generously donated by Irving Woodlands and CedarWorks, for free to schools, municipalities and non-profits all across the state. Last year due to the pandemic, distribution expanded to include interested state residents. In 2021, with Irving Woodlands’ help, more than 7,000 seedlings are available to share.

To request your free tree seedlings, submit your order online at https://mainedacf.myshopify.com/collections/free-tree-seedlings by 5 p.m. Friday, June 25. You must be a Maine resident and trees must be planted within the state. Requests will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis. If your request can be filled, you will receive a confirmation email by July 1.





Free seedlings must be picked up in person at regional MFS offices at to-be-determined hours based on location within the first two weeks of July. Sorry, we cannot accommodate requests for delivery or pick-up at other times. The exact date, time and location of seedling pick up to be announced in the confirmation email.

Limit of 20 seedlings per household. Questions, please contact DACFSeedlings@maine.gov.



Project Canopy is funded by the USDA Forest Service Community Forestry Assistance Program. The USDA Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program was authorized by the Cooperative Forestry Assistance Act of 1978 (PL95-313) and revised by the 1990 Farm Bill (PL101-624) to promote natural resource management in populated areas and improve quality of life. Project Canopy is a cooperative effort of the Maine Forest Service.