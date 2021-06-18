HALLOWELL – NAMI Maine, a statewide nonprofit organization providing education, support and advocacy for people living with mental illness and their families announces that registration is now open for NAMI Basics, an online course for parents of children and teens.

NAMI Basics is a six-session education program for parents and primary caregivers of children and adolescents who are experiencing mental health symptoms. The course will meet online Monday and Wednesday evenings, from July 12-28 from 5:30-8 p.m.

The goals of NAMI Basics are to develop a community of support; provide practical, current information about mental health conditions; provide tools to effectively advocate for the child within school and mental health systems; develop problem-solving and communication skills; give participants the information they need to be more effective caregivers; and help participants take care of their entire family — especially themselves





Click at https://www.namimaine.org/events/basics71221 to learn more and/or register for the upcoming NAMI Basics course.



NAMI Maine is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMI Maine provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives. For information about NAMI Maine programs and services, visit namimaine.org.