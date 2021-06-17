The University of Maine football team continues to add pieces to its defense, landing graduate transfer linebacker Ray Miller from Campbell University. He will be eligible this fall.

Campbell University is a Football Championship Subdivision team that plays in the Big South Conference.

In 34 career games for the Fighting Camels, the native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was involved in 179 tackles including 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two fumble recoveries, seven pass deflections and an interception.





Miller’s 24 tackles in an abbreviated four-game fall schedule was fourth best on the team and all four games were against Football Bowl Subdivision teams that went on to appear in bowl games: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Appalachian State and Wake Forest.

“Ray has played at a high level for several years and will bring great experience and production to our team,” UMaine head coach Nick Charlton said. “He immediately fit in with his teammates on his visit and we’re excited for him to be joining our football family soon.”

Miller earned a number of honors at Campbell. He was a three-time selection to Phil Steele’s Preseason Big South All-Conference team, including two second-team selections.

Prior to his time at Campbell, Miller was awarded the Byrnes High School Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor. He also lettered in basketball and track and field at Byrnes, where he set the school discus record.

