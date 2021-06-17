This story will be updated.

Cheyenne Beem has had a lot on her mind this week.

With the Dexter Regional High School softball team chasing another Class C North title, the senior catcher was understandably preoccupied.





Her family endured a scare earlier in the week when her dad, Robert Beem, suffered a stroke. But the medical emergency didn’t prevent the senior catcher and her family from enjoying Thursday evening’s Class C North championship game.

Dexter’s pitcher Avery Herrick and catcher Cheyenne Beem celebrate after winning their Class C North softball championship game against Central Thursday at Coffin Field in Brewer. Dexter won the game 3-0. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Beem cranked a game-changing, two-run double in the fourth inning, with her father cheering on the Tigers from the sidelines, as top-seeded Dexter beat No. 3 Central of Corinth 3-0 at Coffin Field in Brewer.

Coach Jason Hardy’s squad claimed its second straight regional crown and earned a spot in Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. state championship game at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish. Dexter (15-2) faces South champ Hall-Dale of Farmingdale (16-0), a 3-0 winner over Madison on Thursday.

The Tigers were the regional champions in 2019 and the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior pitcher Avery Herrick set the tone in the circle for Dexter by pitching an efficient four-hit shutout. The right-hander spaced four singles while striking out nine and did not issue a walk.

Dexter’s first baseman Elizabeth Kinney reaches to make an out against Central’s Britni Grant in game action of the Class C North softball championship game Thursday at Coffin Field in Brewer. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Herrick, who effectively changed speeds and locations to keep Central batters off balance, pitched around three errors as the Tigers beat the Red Devils () for the third time this season.

Hard-throwing senior Kaelyn Parks took the loss for Central, surrendering six hits. She fanned nine and also did not issue a walk.

However, Dexter was able to come up with key hits and cash in on a couple of scoring opportunities.

The Tigers broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. Peyton Grant led off by reaching on an error on a ball hit toward second base. Herrick followed with an infield single to the shortstop hole.

One out later, Beem belted an 0-2 pitch from Parks to center field, where it hit halfway up the fence and plated Grant and Herrick to make it 2-0. Parks retired the next two batters to avoid further damage.

Dexter added an insurance run in the fifth. With one out, Jillean Poliquin slapped a bunt that deflected off the third baseman’s glove for a single and stole second on the next pitch.

Dexter’s Jillean Poliquin bunts the ball for a single in the fifth inning of the Class C North softball championship game Thursday at Coffin Field in Brewer. Dexter won the game 3-0. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

One out later, Grant punched an opposite-field single to right field to score Poliquin.

Herrick pitched her way out of a couple of jams to keep Central off the scoreboard.



In the second inning, after two were out, Bayley Casavant poked an opposite-field single to right. Brooke Lunt followed with a bunt single down the first-base line, but Casavant was tagged out after straying too far off the bag at second.

The Red Devils threatened again in the fourth when Izzy Allen scorched a one-out single to center field and took second when the ball got past the center fielder.

Herrick got a called third strike for the second out, but Gabby Poulin ripped a hot infield single off the glove of the third baseman and moved up as Allen drew the fielders’ attention by dancing along the third-base line.

Herrick induced a groundout to escape the jam, then retired nine of the last 11 batters she faced. Two reached on fielding errors.