AUGUSTA — The Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer will be holding a Re-Visioning Session on Saturday, June 26 at the Second Congregational Church, 9 Church Street. All are welcome to attend but pre-registration is required (call 207-388-2640.) Check-in will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be provided.

The facilitator, Courtney Renfro-Covert, RN, BSN., a process improvement consultant, currently resides in central Maine and works with hospitals and other organizations to streamline and improve their operations and delivery of services to patients..

A 15-year-old non-profit, the Coalition recognizes the need to revitalize periodically so as to improve its ability to serve all Mainers throughout our state as men and their families cope with the many issues surrounding prostate cancer including the question of having an annual PSA at the appropriate age.





The Goal of the re-visioning session is to develop short term and long-term future goals for the Coalition and to allow the “younger” men and women to develop the organization in a way that benefits their needs. For an organization to thrive and grow and provide new energy and insights, new volunteers become the lifeblood for the future and though you may have only a few hours to offer or perhaps are interested in assuming a larger role, all have something to contribute.

On the Coalition’s website (www.mcfpc.org) there is a list of area support groups, contact information for One-to-one Confidential and general information.