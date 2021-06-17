ORONO — Thirty-five undergraduate and graduate college students are working in state, municipal and county offices through the 2021 Maine Government Summer Internship Program.

The Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center at the University of Maine administers the program that provides full-time, 12-week work experience to students who are Maine residents and scholars attending Maine colleges.

Twenty-two interns are working in departments of Maine state government, including Education; Labor; Economic and Community Development; Environmental Protection; and Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management. Thirteen are taking part in municipal and county internships in locations ranging from Bangor to Bath.





The students’ educational backgrounds include law, business, government, environmental studies, engineering and economics. They’re utilizing knowledge and skills they’ve gained in higher education to work as GIS specialists, town manager assistants, law interns, hydrogeology assistants, marketing and planning specialists, media content creators, and conservation assistants. Many have expressed interest in pursuing a career in government or public service.

MCS Policy Center pairs each intern with a direct supervisor in the host agency, department or municipality. Students tackle assigned projects and provide their skills, enthusiasm and fresh approaches to issues facing departments and communities. Students gain professional work experience, networking opportunities, and insights into the functions of local and state governments.

Due to COVID-19, some interns are working remotely; many work in-person, and most hope to transition to in-person work as government offices reopen.

The 103rd Maine Legislature established the Maine Government Summer Internship Program in 1967 to attract and select college students with ambition and talent for temporary internships within government. Over the past 50 years, nearly 1,800 students have completed internships. For more information, visit mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu.

Following are the interns, in alphabetical order, as well as their hometowns, school attending, and placements.

Karoline Bass of Orono, Maine; St. Lawrence University; hydrogeology assistant, Maine Department of Environmental Protection;

Clio Bersani of South Egremont, Massachusetts; Bowdoin College; Commissioner’s Office intern, Maine Department of Education;

Hannah Bonine of Bath, Maine; University of Southern Maine; planning research assistant, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Land Use Planning Commission;

Christine Bratcher of Bucksport, Maine; Husson University; outdoor industry project assistant, Maine Department of Economic and Community Development;

McKenna Brodeur of Oakland, Maine; University of Maine at Farmington; step up program assistant, Maine Department of Labor;

Meghan Buckley of Greene, Maine; Temple University; opioid response project assistant, Maine Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future and DHHS Office of Behavioral Health;

Alec Byron of Farmingdale, Maine; Thomas College; economic and community development coordinator, Town of China;

Caleb Coffin of Edmonds, Washington; University of Maine at Augusta; strengthening our digital connection with the community intern, Town of Winthrop;

Savannah Clark of Vassalboro, Maine; University of Maine; cemetery census and mapping project organizer, Town of Vassalboro;

Mia Denison of Brunswick, Maine; University of King’s College; benefits and policies coordinator, Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services;

Elliot Dixon of Albion, Maine; University of Maine; intelligent transportation Systems and traffic safety analyst, Maine Department of Transportation;

James Dixon of Clinton, Maine; Norwich University; bridge maintenance assistant, Maine Department of Transportation;

Madison Douglas of Windham, Maine; University of Southern Maine; emergency operations planner, Town of Bridgton;

Kiara Frischkorn of Beverly Hills, California; University of New England; climate and energy lead by example intern, Maine Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future;

Sarah Gracie of Liberty, Maine; University of Maine School of Law; legal assistant, Maine Office of the Public Advocate;

Oliver Hall of Auburn, Maine; Williams College; data processing and economic research assistant, Maine Department of Labor;

Shannon Harty of Bowdoinham, Maine; Saint Michael’s College; county planning assistant, Lincoln County;

Emmett Herr of Yarmouth, Maine; McGill University; worker advocate assistant, Maine Workers’ Compensation Board;

Drew Hersom of Gray, Maine; University of Maine School of Law; community and economic development committee intern, Town of Gray;

Ryan Kovarovics of Arlington, Virginia; Bowdoin College; business development assistant, Maine Department of Economic and Community Development;

Megan Lemieux of Vassalboro, Maine; Unity College; vital records management and GIS intern, Town of Readfield;

Michael Levesque of Augusta, Maine; University of Maine at Farmington; GIS mapping coordinator, Town of Union;

Jacob Maker of Walpole, Maine; Norwich University; town manager assistant, Town of Chelsea;

Andrew Meredith of Haddam, Connecticut; Bowdoin College; GIS assistant, City of Bath;

Hajna Nagy of Gardiner, Maine; Bowdoin College; diversity, equity, and inclusion assistant, Maine Department of Health and Human Services;

Hayden Ouellette of Augusta, Maine; University of Maine; energy and engineering assistant, Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management, Maine Army National Guard;

Wilson Radulski of Bangor, Maine; Husson University; conservation assistant, Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management, Maine Army National Guard;

Peter Sachs of Freeport, Maine; Kenyon College; Freeport economic development and planning intern, Freeport Economic Development Corporation;

Katie Schools of Gorham, Maine; University of Southern Maine; community and economic development assistant, City of Bath

Kimberly Smith of West Paris, Maine; University of Maine; benefits and policies coordinator, Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services;

Samantha Stone of Southington, Connecticut; Husson University; bureau of rehabilitation services intern, Maine Department of Labor;

Kathleen Tims of Cornish, Maine; University of Maine; sustainability intern, Maine Department of Environmental Protection;

Charles Volkwein of Portland, Maine; University of Maine School of Law; consumer credit examiner intern, Maine Department of Professional and Financial Regulation;

Benjamin Willertz of West Bath, Maine; University of Maine; energy and engineering assistant, Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management, Maine Army National Guard;

Casey Wood of Norton, Massachusetts; University of New England; environmental/stormwater intern, Town of Windham.