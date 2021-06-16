D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, the son of former New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, was reportedly charged last month in Friendswood, Texas, for stealing and selling several of his father’s jewelry items, including his two Super Bowl championship rings.

Holmes-Wilfork was arrested on May 22 and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000, including two Super Bowl championship rings, two AFC Championship rings, a college football championship ring, as well as a number of expensive pieces of jewelry, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

Per the Daily News, Wilfork originally discovered the items were missing while moving in May 2020 but thought the items may have been packed away. That was until earlier this year when a Patriots fan informed Wilfork that the rings had been posted for sale online. The rings were reportedly stolen and eventually turned in to the Friendswood Police Department, according to Daily News.

Wilfork was one of the most popular and beloved players of his era in New England, playing for the Patriots from 2004 to 2014 and winning Super Bowls in his first and last years with the team. Wilfork went on to play two more seasons with the Houston Texans, but ultimately returned to Foxborough to sign a one-day contract to retire as a Patriot.

Before joining the Patriots, Wilfork played college football at Miami, where he won a national championship.

Holmes-Wilfork played high school football in Massachusetts as a linebacker at Xaverian before moving to Texas when Wilfork signed with the Texans. Holmes-Wilfork later walked on to the football program at Houston.

During his freshman season at Houston, Holmes-Wilfork was arrested in Friendswood on felony drug charges, leading to his dismissal from the team.

Nick O’Malley, masslive.com