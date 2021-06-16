OTELCO is expanding its team and pleased to welcome a number of new hires in its Maine offices.

Liza Quinn joins OTELCO as a product manager in New Gloucester. Quinn’s background is in the energy and telecommunications sectors, including roles in finance, marketing, product management, network delivery, and consulting. She has an MBA and master’s of forest science with a concentration in environmental economics. Quinn is a library volunteer and a local planning board member.

Zachary Ouellette joins the company as a technical support technician in OTELCO’s Bangor office. Previously, he worked for three years as an IT technician at Northern Maine Medical Center. Ouellette has a bachelors of science in computer applications from University of Maine at Fort Kent. He is a resident of Brewer.





Jonathan Rison has also been hired as a technical support technician in Bangor. He is currently working toward an AA in computer science.

Vincent Pasquali returns to OTELCO as an OSP field technician in its Gray office. He is a resident of Raymond.



OTELCO, a fiber-to-the-premise and telephone provider serving residential and business customers in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont and West Virginia, announced in April that it was acquired by Oak Hill Capital Partners where under the holding company, Future Fiber, OTELCO and complimentary member companies will accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Eastern U.S. For more information visit www.OTELCO.com.