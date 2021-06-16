BANGOR — Friday, June 18 at 12:30 p.m. on Broadway Park, Commit to Get Fit sponsors, Dragonfly Physical Therapy and Epic Sports will have some of their folks present to talk fitness.

Dragonfly will have their experts present at the fitness equipment to teach people how to best maximize that amazing equipment. Did you know you can get many of the same workouts on that free, high-end equipment that you can at a high end gym?

Epic Sports will have their experts present to talk about what to consider when choosing a fitness shoe. There is so much more to it than knowing your foot size!





This is open to all and it’s free! Yes, it’s free. It will likely last between 30-45 minutes at most.

Here is a short video promoting this event.

Sign up by clicking here.